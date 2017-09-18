Toddler and baby group had launched at The Stump

A new baby and toddler group, Cotton Kids, has launched at The Stump, in Boston.

Cotton Kids will run from 9.30am to 11.30am on Tuesdays in the Cotton Chapel.

Assistant curate The Rev Jane Robertson said: “We know how hard it can be to care for youngsters and if we can offer support, no matter how small, we are pleased to be able to do so.”

The event is free and refreshments will be available.

For details, call the Parish of Boston on 01205 310929.