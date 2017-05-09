Toilets closed after bin fire

A Boston Borough Council toilet block has been closed after a ‘deliberate’ fire yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

A council spokesman confirmed they believed someone had set fire to one of the waste bins in the ladies toilets at around 4.30pm.

It means the toilets are now closed due to smoke damage and will have to undergo a deep clean before being reopened.

The spokesman could not say when the toilets will reopen.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed two crews from Boston had been called to the incident at 4.39pm.

They said the crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish a plastic bin inside the toilet block.

They added the remainder of the toilet block was damaged by smoke and heat.

A spokesman for the fire service could not give any additional information on what specifically caused the fire.