Tonight: Watch Manchester United youth team in Lincoln for just £5

Football fans in Lincolnshire have a rare opportunity to see some of the country’s top young stars playing on their doorstep tonight (Wednesday).

Manchester United’s famous Academy is bringing a Youth Team side to Lincolnshire to take on Lincoln City’s young guns in what is a highly-prestigious fixture for the Imps.

The match will take place at Sincil Bank, Lincoln, at 7pm tonight.

Admission prices are just £5 for adults, and £2 for juniors and concessions. No tickets are required - just pay on the gate.

All match proceeds will go directly to Lincoln City Youth Academy.

It promises to be a memorable evening, watching what may be Premier League and international stars of the future.