Tough hike across three peaks sees more than £2,000 raised for cancer charity

Six men, including three from the Boston area, have raised £2,200 for a children’s cancer charity – smashing their target of £1,500.

Koran Darrigan, 39, from Boston, Rob Simpson, 30 from Swineshead, and Darren Woods, 43, from Sutterton, took part in the Three Peaks Challenge for Clic Sargent.

From left, Rob Simpson, Terry Roberts, Darren Woods, Gary Pratt, and Carl Dowle ahead on the day of the challenge. EMN-170523-143020001

Joined by Gary Pratt, 48, from Tydd St Mary, Terry Roberts, 53, from Spalding, and Carl Dowle, 37, the men attempted to climb Scafell Peak, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon, in 24 hours.

The group, known as the Hairy Hikers, finished their challenge just after the 24-hour period, at 25 hours and 50 minutes.

Rob said: “It was very hard work and tiring.”

The Hairy Hikers work for Coveris, formerly Paragon Labels, a packaging and engineered coatings manufacturer.

The company lost an employee to cancer three years ago, and continue to raise funds for Clic Sargent, his chosen charity.

Clic Sargent is a leading charity for young people and children.

It was formed in 2005 after a successful merger between CLIC and Sargent Cancer Care for Children.

Care teams at Clic Sargent fight to limit the danger cancer can cause to individuals.

Teams will listen and ask questions to provide support.

Another aspect is helping children and young people stay up to date with school, college or work, despite a diagnosis.

l For more, visit www.clicsargent.org.uk

l To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TheCoverisHairyHikers