Tourism award for fourth year for reserve

Organisers of a nature reserve near Boston are flying high after receiving a review websites accolades for the fourth year in a row.

RSPB Frampton Marsh has again been given TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence, which is awarded by the independent review site to those attractions, accommodation and restaurants which consistently receive positive reviews from members of the public.

The Frampton Marsh nature reserve attracts almost 50,000 visits each year, with visitors travelling from across the country to experience the close views of wildlife, and fun family activities.

Visitor Experience Manager for the reserve Chris Andrews said: “It is wonderful to once again win this award. We love that so many people come to see some of the best of Lincolnshire’s wildlife, and have a great time here.

“It is incredibly rewarding to hear how much everyone enjoys visiting.“

According to TripAdvisor’s website the attraction, at the time of publication, stands at four-and-a-half stars with 204 reviews.

It is listed as the third ‘Top 10 thing to do’ in Boston, beaten only by the town’s historic St Botolph’s Church and the Bubble Car Museum at Langrick and sitting above the Flightdeck Reality, Ark Wildlife Park, the Maud Foster Mill, Boston Guildhall, Boston Woods Trusts , Witham Way Country Park and Playtowers.

Reviewers on the site praise it’s visitor centre as having ‘up to date information’ and its three hides as ‘giving beginners and experts a good view’.

One recent reviewer said: “Lovely reserve excellent walks well mapped out and view of the saltmarshes - good for wading birds saw lots of different birds and three good hides and nice visitor centre with knowledgeable and friendly staff”

RSPB Frampton Marsh is signposted off the A16, five miles south-east of Boston.

Entry to the reserve is free and the visitor centre is open 9:30 am to 4 pm (5 pm at weekends and bank holidays).