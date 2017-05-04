Town to mark 80th year with veterans clash

Eighty years of Kirton Town football club will be marked at a special anniversary match this weekend.

Kirton Town will play Kirton Town Veterans at Graves Park, in Skeldyke Road, Kirton, on Sunday, May 7.

Kick off is at 2pm.

The match marks 80 years since Kirton Town registered with Lincolnshire Football Association.

As well as the anniversary match, the event will also feature a charity balloon launch for Pancreatic Cancer UK, a barbecue, and live music.

There will be no entrance fee, but donations will be welcome.

For more information about the event or to share old photographs to have displayed on the day, email kirtontownsec@aol.com