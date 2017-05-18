Tractor driver accused driving dangerously sent to crown court

A tractor driver who is alleged to have caused serious injury to another driver by driving dangerously, has been sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

David Tulett, 25, of Main Street, North Kyne, faces allegations that whilst he was driving a John Deere tractor and harrower unit on the B1192 at Langrick on August 23 last year, he caused serious injury to Sandra Watt, who was driving a Suzuki car.

No plea was entered and the case was adjourned for a first hearing on June 14.