Tractor driver admits causing death of Boston DJ Terry Young

A tractor driver who admitted causing a fatal road crash has today (Monday) been warned he could face a jail sentence.

Lyuboslav Georgiev ,20, of Marsh Farm, Wrangle, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Boston disc jockey Terry Young by careless driving on November 1, 2016, on Marsh Lane, Boston.

Georgiev was granted bail by Judge Simon Hirst following the hearing at Lincoln Crown Court and sentence was adjourned until Thursday of this week.

Judge Hirst told Georgiev “The fact that I’m adjourning your case does not mean that you won’t receive a custodial sentence.

“I don’t know enough about the case at the moment to express a view.”