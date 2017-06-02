Traffic disrupted on the A1121 after accident and police breakdown

The scene of an accident on the A1121 this afternoon (Friday) has caused some traffic disruption for motorists.

A police spokesman confirmed emergency services were called to the incident on the Boardsides at Hubberts Bridge which involved at least one car at 12.30pm.

Unfortunately, one police vehicle which attended the scene also subsequently broke down and began smoking from the bonnet.

The road has been closed while vehicles are recovered.

No further details were available at this time.