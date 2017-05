A charity which provides accessible transport for the Boston community is appealing for support.

Boston Community Transport is looking for volunteer drivers to help people who need help in getting out and about and to ensure they can get the hospital, the doctors, the library, the dentist, social clubs, and so on.

Volunteers will receive car expenses and full training

Enquiries to Kevin Edwards on 01205 360183 or Barrie Pierpoint on 07720 406806.