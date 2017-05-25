Collision between car and motorcycle blocking A17 in both directions at East Heckington

The Standard is receiving reports a collision causing tail backs in both directions on the A17 at East Heckington this morning (Thursday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman has said the crash was reported just 15 minutes ago.

She said: “Details are limited but it appears to involve a motorcyclist. There is no indication of seriousness of injury at this time.

According to one witness the crash appears to involve a car and a motorcyclist and happened close to the Abbey Parks Farm Shop.

Long queues are developing in both directions and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

It is unknown at this stage whether anyone has been injured in collision.

○ More on this incident as we get details.