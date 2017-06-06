Collision between lorry and car blocks roundabout

A roundabout into Boston was blocked this afternoon (Tuesday) after a lorry and car were in a collision.

The incident took place at about 1.30pm on the mini-roundabout opposite the Listers BMW car dealership.

The lorry and car were moved to safety shortly after, and were parked along the road opposite the Peugeot garages.

Emergency services have attended the incident, with a police car and ambulance present.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said it was not a serious collision, and there was no mention of any injuries.

The spokesman added that the road was ‘still passable for vehicle users’.