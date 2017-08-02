Crash causes damage to power lines causing loss of power to 600 homes and closing A52 near Boston

A car crash has closed the A52 near Boston this afternoon after it damaged power lines - leaving 600 customers withour power for a short time

The A52 at Benington is closed due to low hanging power lines following the collision which took place at 2.50pm and involved a single car which collided with the pole holding the lines.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while they and Western Power deal with the incident. The road is closed from Butterwick.

A spokesman for Western Power said that power to 600 customers was switched off at 3.10pm for safety reasons while engineers were on route to the scene, however, on arrival they were able to re-route supplies and all customers should now be back on.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

