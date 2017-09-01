Delays to works after Boston’s Chain Bridge found to be in ‘worse condition than expected’

Delays to repairs at Boston’s Chain Bridge have been confirmed today (Friday) as the council says the structure is in ‘worse condition than expected’.

Works are not expected to last until the end of September because sections of concrete will need to be replaced to ensure the highway remains safe for people to use.

Upgrades to the water mains underneath the bridge are also to take plact after also being found to be in ‘poorer condition than expected’.

Lincolnshire County Council’s senior Bridge engineer Andy Antcliff said: “The recent works have brought to light sections of concrete that need to be replaced to ensure safety issues don’t develop in future.

“Unfortunately, this unforeseen development means we’ll have to keep the bridge closed for longer than we originally intended.

“We realise this will be frustrating for motorists, but it’s essential we get this work done.

“We encourage drivers to use the official signed diversion route to avoid congestion on roads in the area, and would like to remind people that local businesses will remain open and accessible during the works.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and would like to thank people for their ongoing patience.”

Traffic will continue to be diverted via the A52 Swineshead Road, B1192 Holmes Lane, B1391 Ralphs Lane, B1397 London Road and West End Road, and vice versa.

Access will be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists.

The junction of West End Road with Chain Bridge Road and Old Hammond Beck Bank Road will remain open throughout, but will be controlled by three-way temporary traffic signals.

Vehicles will be unable to access the B&Q, Tesco, Downtown and Alban retail park from the east of the A52 roundabout, and customers will need to use the alternative route.