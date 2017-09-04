Donington man killed and child seriously injured after car overturns

A man who died following a collision in Eye on Friday afternoon (September 1) has been named as a Donington man.

Christopher Bond, 34, of Barnes Road in Donington, was driving along Crowland Road at about 2.20pm in a black Range Rover Sport when he lost control causing the vehicle to leave the road and collide with a telegraph pole, overturning in the process.

Christopher died at the scene.

His front seat passenger, a nine-year-old boy, suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

He was released the following day (Saturday, September 2) and is now recovering at home.

Anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicle prior to the incident, is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101, quoting incident 290 of September 1.