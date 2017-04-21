Holbeach road to remain closed after very serious collision

A very serious collision has closed a road in Holbeach, which is likely to remain closed for sometime.

The B1168 at Holbeach is closed following the collision which happened at 11.20am this morning, Friday April 21 and involved a tractor and a motorbike.

The road has been closed at Saturday Bridge and the junction with Hurdletree Bank and is likely to remain closed for some time.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with officers at the scene are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 146 of 21 April.