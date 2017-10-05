Injured drivers taken to hospital after collision between lorry and car at Hubberts Bridge

The A1121 Boardsides road near Hubberts Bridge, Boston, has been blocked this morning (Thursday) by a collision involving a car and a lorry.

According to reports via AA traffic news and Lincolnshire Police, the incident happened at about 5.45am.

A police spokesman said: “Both drivers have been taken to hospital with minor injuries – one driver has been discharged from hospital in the last hour.”

The road is said to be closed both ways between the A17 junction and the A52 at Wyberton Chain Bridge.

It is said to be affecting traffic between Boston and Sleaford, however traffic is coping well on surrounding routes.

Emergency services and highways officers are still on the scene. More information on the collision itself as we get it.