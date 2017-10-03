John Adams Way partially closed due to ‘collapsed manhole cover’

A collapsed manhole cover has left the inside lane of John Adams Way, in Boston, closed for traffic heading from Haven Bridge to Bargate.
A spokesman for the county council’s highways department said: “We hope to have the lane re-opened as soon as possible, but the closure may need to remain in place during the evening rush hour.”
They said police are on-site and guiding motorists into the outside lane to pass the affected area.
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.