‘Major disruption’ in Boston as traffic is diverted following cockle shell spill

Traffic is being diverted away from the Liquorpond Roundabout after a trailer shed its load this afternoon (Wednesday).

Boston Police has issued a statement on social media to say that cockle shells had been spilled on the roundabout at about 3.50pm.

They asked motorists to avoid the area as traffic being diverted.

Bus driver Sean Walsh told The Standard said it had taken him 40 minutes to get from Sleaford Road to Boston College and that traffic was being diverted towards Asda.

He said there was ‘major disruption’ and that from his vantage point near the college on Skirbeck Road, traffic was backed up ‘forever’ towards Skinners.