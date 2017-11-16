Man killed and driver arrested following crash in Boston town centre

A man has died following a collision between a bicycle and a blue BMW on Broadfield Lane in Boston.

The cyclist, a local man in his 70s, was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital but sadly died a short time later.

The driver of the BMW, a 30 year-old man who also lives locally, was arrested and is currently assisting us with the investigation.

The collision took place at 9.45pm on Wednesday November 15.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with officers at the scene are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 465 of 15th November.