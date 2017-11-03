Pedestrian died following collision with HGV

A man has died following a collision on the A52 in Butterwick yesterday (Thursday) evening.

Lincolnshire Police has confirmed a pedestrian died following the collision with a HGV at around 8.45pm.

The man, who has not yet been formally identified, was taken to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he sadly died.

Lincolnshire Police are looking for any witnesses who saw the man walking on the A52 earlier on Thursday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 463 of November 2.