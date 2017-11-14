Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of incident in Boston town centre

Police, fire and ambulance crews closed a road in Boston town centre this afternoon, Tuesday November 14.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to assist with the road closure in West Street whilst fire crews helped paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service extract a patient from a house.
Motorists and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.
The road has now reopened ahead of rush hour.
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.