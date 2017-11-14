Search

Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of incident in Boston town centre

Police incident
Police, fire and ambulance crews closed a road in Boston town centre this afternoon, Tuesday November 14.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to assist with the road closure in West Street whilst fire crews helped paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service extract a patient from a house.

Motorists and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.

The road has now reopened ahead of rush hour.