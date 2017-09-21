Repairs to Boston’s Chain Bridge delayed again after further issues found

Works to repair a Boston bridge have been delayed again, this time by more than a month, after ‘additional areas of deterioration’ were uncovered.

Construction the Chain Bridge, near Tesco, began on July 17, but was delayed initially earlier this month after being found ‘in worse condition than expected, with sections of concrete needing to be replaced’ and water mains underneath the bridge found to be in a poorer condition than expected and needing to be upgraded. The council said the works would be finished by the end of September.

However, now the works are now expected to last until early November with Lincolnshire County Council’s senior bridge engineer Andy Antcliff stating: “We’re continuing to find significant amounts of defective concrete that need to be removed and replaced. It’s imperative that we get this done before reopening the road.

“Most of the repair works are underneath the bridge, so although it appears that the concrete deck is almost ready for the new surfacing that can’t be done until the deck and beams are back up to full strength.

“We now expect the project to be completed in early November.

“We apologise for the further disruption this will cause to motorists, and thank drivers for their ongoing patience while the team complete the works.”

The road has been closed for the duration of the project, with traffic diverted via the A52 Swineshead Road, B1192 Holmes Lane, B1391 Ralphs Lane, B1397 London Road and West End Road, and vice versa.

Access will be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists.

The junction of West End Road with Chain Bridge Road and Old Hammond Beck Bank Road is controlled by three-way temporary traffic signals.