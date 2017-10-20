Road closed as man flown to hospital following collision

A man has been flown to hospital following a collision on Station Road, in Swineshead, this morning (Friday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said they were called to the single vehicle incident at 11.10am.

Station Road is closed following a collision this morning (Friday) which has seen a man flown to hospital. Photo: Jim Dugdale

They said a man was flown to Queen’s Medical Centre.

No further details at the moment.

According to the AA Station Road both ways between the A17 and Hillcrest Gardens is closed due to the accident.

The organisation says: “Traffic is coping well on surrounding routes, may be closed for some time.”