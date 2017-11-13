Serious crash shuts A17 at Sutterton in both directions

A very serious crash has closed the A17 at Sutterton this morning Monday, November 13.

The incident happened at 5.45am this morning near the junction with the B1397 and involves a motorbike and a car.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time and drivers are asked to follow diversions and avoid the area if possible.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers at the scene should call 101, quoting incident number 36 of 13th November.