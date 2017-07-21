Teenage boy remains in serious condition in hospital after collision with car in New York

A 13-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries in a crash in New York.

Sandy Bank Road at New York was closed for five hours yesterday, Thursday July 20, following the serious collision involving a cyclist and a car.

The collision happened shortly after 1pm and the road remained closed until 6.15pm.

He was taken to Boston Pilgrim hospital then transferred to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he remains in a serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call police on 101.