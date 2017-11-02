Traffic delayed again after tractor carrying sprouts breaks down

Traffic on John Adams Way, in Boston, has been delayed for the third time in 24 hours this afternoon (Thursday) after a tractor trailer, this time carrying Brussel sprouts, broke down.

The incident, reportedly near the Mazda Garage, has again seen traffic backed up and caused severe delays during one of the busiest periods of the day.

Yesterday saw a lorry carrying hay bales and a trailer carrying cockles both over turn on the same roundabout during the day.