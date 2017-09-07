UPDATE: A16 towards Kirton closed following collision

Emergency services are attending a collision on the A16 towards Kirton this morning (Thursday) leading to the road being closed.

Police confirmed the incident was reported at 10am.

According to the RAC traffic news, the A16 is closed in both directions with queueing traffic due to a ‘serious accident’.

It also reports that the accident occurred between B1397 Station Road and Archers Lane.

Eye witnesses report a number of emergency service vehicles going to the location.

More details as we have them.