UPDATE: A17 at Heckington reopening after serious two lorry crash earlier this morning (Tuesday)

Traffic is beginning to flow again after a serious crash closed the A17 at Heckington in both directions this morning, Tuesday September 26.

Two lorries were involved in the collision at the junction with the B1394, Sleaford Road causing long delays as a result.

The collision is said by police to have happened around 5.25am.

It involved two HGVs and both drivers were taked to hospital for treatment but injuries are not thought to be serious.

“Recovery is underway and traffic is flowing,” said the police spokesman.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added that a crew from Donington had attended at 5.31am to soak up a small fuel leak using absorbent granules and provided lighting for the emergency services workers on the scene.

Sleafordian Coaches had posted earlier: "This may cause a few of our routes coming in and out of that area to be slightly late but we are doing all we can to ensure all disruption will be kept to a minimum. We apoligise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"There is also very heavy traffic on the A17 approaching Holdingham roundabout - This has caused late runnings to our ROUTE F, SLE6 NEWARK B ROUTE and 3497. Please bear with us and we will be with you as soon as possible."