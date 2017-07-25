UPDATE: Collision between tractor and a car on B1192 at New York

A tractor has been involved in a collision with a car on the B1192 Langrick Road at New York, near Boston at around 3.35pm today (Tuesday).

According to one witness it appeared the tractor may have run over part of the car and the car has ended up in the ditch.

Emergency services are on the scene. Our witness said: “There was one unmarked car at the scene and we met two more police cars and an unmarked car heading towards the crash.

“It has happened outside the school on the crossroads near Morris’ haulage yard.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman told The Standard crash was between a silver Peugeot and a JCB farm tractor.

The Peugeot left the road, flipped over a fence and into a ditch, she said.

“The driver got out and was not seriously injured,” she said. “The tractor driver was shaken up.

“Fortunately some on duty police officers on a driving course from Norfolk came across the scene before our officers and assisted.”