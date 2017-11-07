UPDATE: Elderly couple killed in A17 crash near Boston

An elderly couple in their 80s have died following a crash on the A17 near Boston yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A17 at Bicker Bar roundabout shortly after 12 noon on Monday, November 6.

Two people were killed when the green Volvo they were in collided with an HGV.

Police have confirmed they are a couple in their 80s from Norfolk. Their next of Kin have been informed.

The road remained closed until 9pm.