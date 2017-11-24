UPDATE: Road in Wyberton closed after Ford collides with stationary vehicle

Officers have confirmed London Road, in Wyberton, is currently closed after a Ford vehicle left the road and collided with a stationary vehicle this morning (Friday).

The East Midlands Operational Support Service Roads & Armed Policing Team (RAPT) had already confirmed the incident on social media at about 9.30am.

They said: “B1397 London Road, Wyberton, Boston currently closed due to a serious RTC. @lincspolice”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said the incident had been called in just before 2am.

They later confirmed the vehicle was a Ford Mondeo and that it had collided with the Audi.

They said the occupants of the vehicle had left the scene following the incident.

Investigations are now taking place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 101 non-emergency number with incident 23 of November 24.

l Please note, the original version of the story said that the Audi had been the one to leave the road. However, Lincolnshire Police, who confirmed the original report have clarified this was not the case. The story has been updated to reflect this.