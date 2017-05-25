UPDATE: Road re-opened after collision between car and motorcycle blocked A17 at East Heckington

A collision between a motorcycle and a car caused tail backs in both directions on the A17 at East Heckington this morning (Thursday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman has said the crash was reported just after 11am.

She said: “The bike rider went to Pilgrim but their injuries aren’t serious. The driver of the car involved was unhurt and the road is open.”

According to one witness the crash happened close to the Abbey Parks Farm Shop and police directed traffic while ambulance crews attended to the casualty.

Long queues developed in both directions and drivers wee advised to find alternative routes, but the road is now clear.