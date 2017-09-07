UPDATE: Three taken to Pilgrim Hospital following A16 collision

A collision on the A16 this morning (Thursday) which has seen the road closed and caused long delays for traffic has seen three people taken to Pilgrim Hospital.

Lincolnshire Police, who confirmed the incident happened around 10am, said it involved two vehicles.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 09:55 to an incident on the A16. The caller reported a road traffic collision.

“We sent a paramedic on a car, three ambulances and the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance.

“Three patients were taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital for further care.”

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance has confirmed it joined other emergency services attending a collision on the A16 towards Kirton this morning (Thursday) but said it didn’t airlift anyone.

A spokesman said: “We were dispatched to an RTC on the A16 just after 11am today and arrived on scene in 14 minutes.

“We assisted the land crew and didn’t airlift.”

According to the RAC traffic news, the A16 is closed in both directions with queueing traffic due to a ‘serious accident’.

It also reports that the accident occurred between B1397 Station Road and Archers Lane.

The road has been closed due to a diesel spill which is in the process of being cleared up, said the police spokesman.