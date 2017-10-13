Woman injured in multiple vehicle crash on A17 between Swineshead and Sutterton

A multiple vehicle crash closed a major road near Boston yesterday evening at peak rush hour.

One woman is believed to have been injured, but her injuries were minor and required a precautionary hospital check up.

According to AA travel news and Lincolnshire Police, the collision happened on the A17 heading south between the A52 Bicker Bar Roundabout and Hipper Lane near Sutterton a 4.30pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

It was affecting traffic heading towards Hoffleet Stow as the southbound lane was closed by police for emergency services to attend and drivers were being turned away causing tailbacks in all directions.

There had been another crash earlierin the day on the A15, partially blocking it on the Holdingham roundabout where it meets the A17 at Sleaford.