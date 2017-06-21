Trouble road is ‘the best crews have ever seen it’ as bin men are able to access rubbish collection

A road, which in recent weeks has seen ‘inconsiderate parkers’ prevent bin collectors from doing their job resulting in the council publishing licence plates and threatening heft fines, has been reported to be clear today.

Boston Borough Council said they were ‘pleased to report’ that no vehicles blocked Horace Street for this morning’s collection.

A spokesman said: “Despite some criticism in some quarters regarding action taken by the council to ensure we get residents’ rubbish collected on the days they expect it to be collected, we are pleased to report today that no vehicles are blocking Horace Street.

“It is the best our bin lorry crews have ever seen it. We have thanked all concerned for their considerate parking via Facebook and Twitter.”

In recent weeks, vehicles blocking the street and preventing refuse collectors from accessing the road has lead to collections being missed or collected at a later time as the authority’s workers look to stick to strict timings and routes.

Residents have also pointed out that if bin lorries cannot access the street, then come emergency service vehicles may not be able to do so either.

In a bid to tackle the problem Boston Borough Council has resorted to publishing the registration numbers of the vehicles on its social media.

Last week, it also threatened to use Community Protection Notices and Warnings, which if owners failed to comply with, could have resulted in a £2,500 fine.

Some residents on social media have criticised bin men for not taking the time to walk down the road to collect bins if they cannot drive down the street.

However, in a statement last week George Bernard, the council’s head of environmental operations, said: “Our refuse freighters appear around the same time on the same days, so we are asking residents to park considerately when they know the bin lorries are expected.

“By not letting the lorries pass they inconvenience themselves and their neighbours. Time constraints and other considerations, such as other residents’ expectations, the safety of our own crews and that of other road users, means we cannot wheel each bin from one end of the street to the other, or even into a neighbouring street, to the lorry and return them to properties when the lorry cannot collect from the kerbside.”