Trust receives almost £1m to help fight accident and emergency pressures

The trust which runs hospitals in Lincolnshire has been awarded nearly £1 million of Government money to help it’s accident and emergency departments ahead of next winter.

The Department of Health has handed the trust £968,000 as part of a £100 million fund being allocated to hospitals across the country to relieve pressure on A&E departments and improve A&E waiting times.

A spokesman for ULHT, which runs hospitals across Lincolnshire, said the money will be used to set up GP streaming services in front of the A&E departments at Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

They say it will free up the A&E departments to deal with emergencies more quickly and effectively with patients being assessed by a clinician when they arrive in A&E, so they can access the most appropriate care for their needs.

It will also mean that hospitals will be able to build GP practices within the A&E where those with less urgent needs can receive treatment, helping to alleviate pressure.

Chief Operating Officer for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Mark Brassington, said: “We are delighted that Lincolnshire’s bid for this funding has been successful.

“This will allow us to create a new streaming service at our two busiest A&E departments, which should really help to relieve pressure on those departments.

“With these new services, we will be able to direct patients when they arrive in A&E, with a clinician assessing their needs and deciding where they can receive the most appropriate care.

“We hope that this development will help us to see and treat patients more quickly and ensure that everyone is getting the right level of care that they require.”

Work will start on developing the new facilities in the coming weeks.

Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness, has already welcomed the announcement.

He said: “There is increased pressure on our hospitals, especially once the weather starts to turn colder.

“This funding is very welcome for our local hospitals in Lincolnshire, including Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, and will help them to prepare well in advance for winter.

“This investment will change the way local hospitals assess and see patients so they can get the most appropriate and best quality medical care for their needs.

“And it simply would not exist without the Conservative commitment to running a successful economy that can power our brilliant NHS.”

He added that the investment will help to improve performance and make sure the vast majority of patients are seen within four hours of arriving at hospital.