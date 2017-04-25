Turning 54 with marathon charity run

A Swineshead man has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by running a marathon on his 54th birthday.

Ian Johnson formed part of the international field that took on the second Boston Marathon last Monday.

The father-of-three was running in support of Breast Cancer Now, inspired by his sister’s fight with cancer.

Younger sister Joanne Wilkins, of Boston, was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in August 2014 and has undergone surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, as part of her treatment.

Ian – a former Oldrids employee of 27 years – completed the course in three hours and 26 minutes, only three minutes slower than when he took on the London Marathon in 1998, aged 25.

He told The Standard he felt ‘elated’ as he managed to keep running all the way – describing the last six miles as ‘extremely tough’ and the final two as ‘absolute purgatory’.

“Many thanks to friends and family for turning out and cheering me on,” he said.

Add to his fundraising total (which is about £700) at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ian-Johnson44