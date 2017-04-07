Twins’ 65th birthday race night brings in £3k for charity

Twin brothers from Boston have raised more than £3,000 for a local charity through a race night held to mark their 65th birthdays.

Richard and Robin Harrison held the fundraiser at the Boston Conservative Club recently in support of Age UK Boston and South Holland.

Some 150 people attended the event, including two fellow ex-pupils of Fishtoft Primary School who turned 65 on the same day as them – Barbara Marshall and Micky Clayton.

Richard, of Marion Road, and Robin, of Ward Crescent, Fishtoft, decided they wanted to mark their 65th birthdays with a charity fundraiser. They chose Age UK Boston and South Holland after attending an event held by the charity last year – a screening of the 1966 World Cup final – which , they said, did not attract the numbers it deserved.

“It was something good to come out of something bad,” said Richard.

“We both worked together over the last six months up to the charity night to get everything together,” said Robin.

The evening, which included a raffle well supported by local businesses, brought in £2,200. A further £1,000 came from Barclays Bank.

The brothers, who were featured in The Standard in 1976 after scoring 300 Boston League goals between them, thanked all those who supported the event, with Richard saying: “If it wasn’t for them we would not have raised the money.”

Richard Barclay, chief executive of Age UK Boston and South Holland, said the charity was ‘extremely pleased’ to have had the brothers’ support.

The money will go towards setting up a group for isolated men in Boston. Enquiries to 01205 364161 or www.ageukbsh.org.uk