Two asked to leave county and vehicle seized following suspicions of hare coursing

Two people suspected of being hare coursers have been asked to leave the county this morning (Wednesday).

A police spokesman confirmed that officers had also seized a Rav 4 under S59 powers after a ‘previous warning for manner of driving’ near to McDonalds at about 9am.

The work is part of the forces Op Galileo which is a focused effort against hare coursers in the county.

A Dispersal order is currently in place for Boston and South Holland as part of the efforts.

A police spokesman explained: “The Dispersal order gives us the power to ask people to leave the county if we suspect/have intelligence re them being involved in hare coursing. They don’t need to have been witnessed doing it.”

Police have asked people to report anyone they believe to be involved in hare coursing to non-emergency number 101 or in an emergency to 999.