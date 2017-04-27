UKIP candidate will stand for Wales

The former Boston and Skegness candidate for UKIP has confirmed he will be taking the fight to Labour in the June 8 General Election... in Wales.

Robin Hunter-Clarke, from Skegness, stood in the May 2015 election under the UKIP banner where, with support from fellow party supporters Neil and Christine Hamilton, he was pipped to the post by a majority of 4,336 votes by the Conservative candidate Matt Warman – UKIP’s second best result in the country.

Following the election, he followed Mr Hamilton to the Welsh Assembly where he took up the role of Chief of Staff to the UKIP group there.

Last night (Wednesday), he confirmed he had been selected to run as the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Pontypridd where he will be taking on Labour MP Owen Smith.

Mr Hunter-Clarke told The Standard: “I thought long and hard about standing in Boston & Skegness, but it is not the right time for me.

“When I said ‘I’ll be back’, I never anticipated that an election would be called so soon, especially since Theresa May had ruled out an early General Election.

“I’ve decided to stand in Wales where I’m now living and working, in a seat that is a good prospect for UKIP. The members in Pontypridd selected me tonight as their candidate and I will take on the Remoaner Labour MP, Owen Smith who voted against triggering Article 50 and who wants a second referendum.

“He is totally out of touch, especially since his constituency also voted to Leave.

“I wish the candidate (whoever the membership of Boston and Skegness choose) all the best in the election. It was a great honour to have been the candidate in 2015.”

The candidate for Boston and Skegness UKIP was due to be announced last night (Wednesday), however, the announcement has been delayed until Friday after one hustings candidate was unable to appear.

Mr Hunter-Clarke currently holds a seat in the Skegness South Ward for Lincolnshire County Council, however, he is not running in the May 4 election - his seat instead being competed for by fellow UKIP candidate Susan Blackburn.