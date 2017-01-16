‘UKIP has achieved its purpose’ - councillor leaves party to join Conservatives as leader steps down

A UKIP councillor has left the party and joined the Conservatives on Boston Borough Council, citing that the group had ‘achieved its purpose’ in getting an European Referendum.

Wyberton Ward Coun David Brown made the announcement last week.

The task has been achieved and we must now put our trust in Theresa May’s Government to successfully negotiate a deal that will allow us to be part of Europe but not part of the EU. Boston Borough Councillor for Wyberton ward David Brown

In a statement, he said: “Having favoured the Conservative Party for all of my adult life I took leave to join UKIP for one purpose only. The momentum was gathering for a referendum for the people of this country to decide our future relationship with Europe.

“The result of last years’ referendum clearly gave the Government a mandate for change. UKIP played a major role in delivering this result and I was delighted to take part in their campaign.

“I now feel, however, the task has been achieved and we must now put our trust in Theresa May’s Government to successfully negotiate a deal that will allow us to be part of Europe but not part of the EU.”

Mr Brown said he would now work with Boston Borough Council to ‘move forward to change Boston and the unfortunate reputation it did not deserve in the national press’.

He suggests the council should work with others to lobby the Government, and also needs to engage with community leaders for foreign nationals.

He added: “For myself, my role is to serve the people of the borough. The ward I represent is Wyberton and I have been present at every parish council meeting since being elected. I shall endeavour to continue in my duty as a Conservative Boston Borough Councillor.”

Mr Brown has already been welcomed to the party by Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman who said he was ‘delighted to see excellent local councillors joining the Conservatives to support both the national agenda and our local plans that will see Boston thriving in the future.

The news comes as UKIP prepare to undergo a leadership election prior to tonight’s (Monday’s) full council meeting.

Current leader Coun Brian Rush is stepping down as part of the party’s annual process for leadership.

Mr Rush said: “From our point of view David had a great deal to offer to UKIP.”

He said some people may feel that it was time to move on because ‘the job was done’ but reassured supporters that was not the opinion generally of UKIP members.

He said the party wished him well in his decision.

On the end of his leadership of the party, Mr Rush said: “I have enjoyed my year and will continue to support UKIP.”

According to Mr Rush, the party has a yearly vote on its leadership.

The vote is expected to take place at about 6am tonight, with the result announced during Full Council which takes place at 6.30pm.

Following the General Election in May of 2015 the make up of the council was Conservative 13, UKIP 13, Independent 2, Labour 2.

Following Coun Brown’s move, the political composition is now Conservative 14, UKIP 11, Labour 2, Independents 2 and Unaligned 1.