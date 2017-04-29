UKIP leader Paul Nuttall confirms he is standing for Boston and Skegness

The UKIP leader has finally revealed where he is standing in the General Election – and as many suspected he will be contesting the Boston and Skegness seat.

Paul Nuttall today (Saturday), confirmed his intentions.

In a statement he said: “It is a great honour and a privilege to stand for UKIP in Boston and Skegness. The constituency voted overwhelmingly for Leave inspired in part by the massive betrayal of our fishing industry by successive Governments, something that today’s Conservative Party led by Theresa May looks set to repeat.

“I will make it my mission to stand up for the people of Boston and Skegness and ensure there is no backsliding on Brexit.”

Mr Nuttall will be facing up to current Conservative MP Matt Warman, who UKIP lost to by a majority of only 4,336 with their previous candidate Robin Hunter-Clarke - who this time round is running in the Welsh seat of Pontypridd.

That majority was slashed from the previous election which saw former Tory Boston and Skegness MP Mark Simmonds win by 12,426, with Labour’s Paul Kenny, who also saw a drop in votes in 2015 putting them third, coming second.

Sue Blackburn, chairman of the UKIP Boston and Skegness branch, said: “As branch chairman, I would like to say on behalf of the Boston and Skegness branch how delighted we are to have our leader standing in this election and Paul will have the upmost support of this branch.”

Mr Nuttall, launched his party’s manifesto yesterday where he said his party would be prepared to step aside in seats where MPs shared their views on the European Union.

Mr Nuttall had been considered by many among the favourites to run for the seat, particularly given the high proportion of leave voters in the area at the EU referendum - Boston with 75.6 per cent and East Lindsey, which includes Skegness, with 70.1 per cent of the vote.

So far, the Conservatives (Matt Warman), UKIP (Paul Nuttall), the Liberal Democrats (Philip Smith) and Blue Revolution (Mike Gilbert) have confirmed candidates.

The BNP has so far not responded to The Standard’s request for comment, the Green Party has said it will field a candidate if it can pull the funds together and Labour has also said it plans to run a candidate - due to be announced by Tuesday. Coun Chris Pain has also confirmed he plans to stand, but has not confirmed under which banner.