UPDATE: BTAC chairman ‘disgusted and ‘outraged’ by damage to community trees

The chairman of Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) has said he is ‘disgusted’ and ‘outraged’ by vandalism to a number of fruit trees the group planted for the community.

Boston Borough Council has made an appeal for two teenagers to come forward after the trees in St John’s Park, off Skirbeck Road, in Boston, were twice found to be damaged over the course of a week.

The first incident was noticed on Saturday, May 6, and included one tree which had only been growing for five years.

Further damaged trees were then noticed on Wednesday, May 10. On this occasion three fruit trees provided by BTAC had been broken.

These trees were part of larger scheme to create a community orchard and improve open spaces around the town.

BTAC chairman Nigel Welton told The Standard: “Personally I’m disgusted and outraged, because we are trying to do the best we can in the BTAC area for the people of this borough by providing these facilities.”

The idea to plant fruit trees in the town’s open spaces is being organised by a working group within BTAC and the group are also looking at plans to improve play areas and create natural areas.

Mr Welton added: “If this is how these plans are going to be treated by disrespectful people I’m outraged.

“This was just the beginning of a big planting programme.”

“It would be nice if the people who did it come forward. I’m sure we can find some volunteer work for them to do in their community - because that’s what was this is, their community.”

He finally added: “We won’t be disheartened though and will look to plant more trees.”

A statement from the council said that they had reviewed CCTV footage from the area and would like to speak to those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01205 314318.