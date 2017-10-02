UPDATE: Family confirm man missing from Boston found dead in Tumby

The family of a man reported missing from Boston on Friday has said he has been found dead.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers looking for 33-year-old Michal Jadczak had responded to a call on Friday evening at 5.30pm to a man’s body found in Tumby.

They did not confirm the identity of the male, but said there were no suspicious circumstances and that the matter had been passed to the coroners office.

However, a family member has contacted The Standard to confirm that Mr Jadczak was dead.

Mr Jadczak had been missing reported missing from his home in Boston since Tuesday.

He was described as white, 6’3”, brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black trousers.

Officers had said he may have been in his car - a blue Audi A4.

Anyone with information that might help the police or coroners office should 101 with incident reference number 252 of September 26.