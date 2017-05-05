UPDATE: Fire crews tackling major blaze at industrial unit, residents told to keep windows closed

Fire crews from across the region are fighting a fire at an industrial unit in Pinchbeck, Spalding this morning, Friday May 5.

The blaze broke out at around 7.30am at the commercial premises, understood to be auto electrical parts firm AGM, in Cresswell Close.

Residents in the area are being advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

An aerial ladder platform, a water carrier and four jets are in use to tackle the extensive fire.

The East of England Ambulance Service is also on the scene.

UPDATE: The incident is now being scaled down. Damping down is still in progress with the aerial ladder platform being used as a water tower.

A full fire investigation will follow.