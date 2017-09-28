UPDATE: Image released of victim of suspected murder

A picture of the man who died following an assault in Boston on Saturday night has been released by police today (Thursday).

Alberts Volkausks, 44, died at hospital on Sunday morning following the assault.

Six men were charged with his murder following a police investigation and are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who may have any information that could assist the enquiry.

Anyone who can help should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 336 of September 23.