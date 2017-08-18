UPDATE: Man dies and several injured in collision on A16 at East Keal near Spilsby

A man in the 20s has sadly died and four people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on the A16.

The accident was reported just after 10pm last night and the road was closed in both directions for the emergency services.

Police say the accident involved a silver Vauxhall Astra and a white Kia Sportage,

The man who died was a passenger in one of the vehicles and is believed to be from the local area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Astra, a man in his 20s, has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Another passenger, a man in his 20s was taken to Boston Pilgrim with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, along with a male passenger who also sustained serious injuries.

The road was re-opened this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses. If you can help them call 101, quoting incident 509 of 17/8/17