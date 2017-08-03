UPDATE: Officials confirm vandals damaged a Boston playpark twice in the space of a few days

Officials have confirmed that a Boston playpark where £5,000 of damage was caused to safety matting was actually hit by vandals twice in the space of a few days.

Lincolnshire Police released CCTV of youths yesterday (Tuesday) in a bid for more information about the latest incident which took place at the park in Wellington Road on Monday.

However, the force and Boston Mayflower have now confirmed the matting under a children’s swing set was ripped up on Friday (July 14), sometime between 5-6pm.

A spokesman for Boston Mayflower said this damage was discovered on Saturday and the play area was repaired and ‘made safe’ over the weekend.

Following the incident on Monday, the housing association posted on its Facebook page that: “As this is a community facility Boston Mayflower would ask that if anybody witnesses further acts of vandalism to the equipment that they notify the police immediately as this is an act of criminal damage.”

However, following this vandals hit again on Monday at some time between 5-7pm and this damage was discovered on Tuesday.

It is not clear at this time whether both incidents involved the same people.

Boston Mayflower say the damage will cost around £5,000 for the council to replace.

PC Michael Bradley is investigating the incident and would like to hear from anyone with information about those responsible.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 286 of 18th July.

Do you know who this is?

Do you recognise these people?