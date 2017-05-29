UPDATE: Pilot taken to hospital after microlight crash in Friskney

Emergency services were called to the scene when a microlight crashed in woodland at Friskey over the weekend.

Two fire crews from Wainfleet and Skegness assisted paramedics and the police following the accident in Eaudyle Road, which happened yesterday at 4.28pm.

The microlight had landed in woodland near Wainfleet St Mary.

Its pilot, a man in his late fifties from Leicestershire, was taken to Queens Medical Centre at Nottingham for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

The Air Accident Investigation Board were informed of the incident.